Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,364 ($17.17) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.21). Approximately 325,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 326,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372 ($17.28).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,383.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 610.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeremy Attard-Manche acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £16,062.50 ($20,224.75). In other news, insider Jeremy Attard-Manche acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £16,062.50 ($20,224.75). Also, insider Denise Hadgill bought 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.16) per share, with a total value of £19,995.21 ($25,176.54). Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

