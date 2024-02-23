Sondrel (LON:SND) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.65

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.65 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 771,870 shares trading hands.

Sondrel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -320.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

