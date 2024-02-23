Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.75

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 49009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.25.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

