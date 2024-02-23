SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 162,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 507,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.