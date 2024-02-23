SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 12,451,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

