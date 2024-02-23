SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Trading Down 7.2%

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.33 and last traded at $103.40. Approximately 158,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 185,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.