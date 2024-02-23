Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.95. 707,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.