Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $180.32 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $180.32 million and approximately $50.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001479 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.07 or 1.00034143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00175930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,261,091 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,261,091.39392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04155134 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,303,036.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

