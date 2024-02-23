Steem (STEEM) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $115.41 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,877.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.40 or 0.00523614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00136239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00241321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00145634 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,403,485 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

