Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$51.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.65.

STLC traded up C$0.55 on Friday, hitting C$41.63. The company had a trading volume of 174,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,263. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.14.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

