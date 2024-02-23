StockNews.com Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

GSM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,314. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.