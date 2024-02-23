StockNews.com Lowers Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Buy

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 204,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,956. The company has a market capitalization of $727.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

