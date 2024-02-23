StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Desjardins

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
