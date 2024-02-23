Stratis Market Cap Hits $161.48 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $161.48 million and $14.86 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.40 or 0.05761229 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00023811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,956,635 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

