Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.90 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. 3,848,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

