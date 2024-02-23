Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$9.25. 1,132,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,430. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.87.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

