Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPB
Superior Plus Price Performance
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.