Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.25. 1,132,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.87. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.05 and a 12 month high of C$11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

