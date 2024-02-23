Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 1,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Surge Components Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Surge Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.