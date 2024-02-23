Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Up 0.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.17. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Get Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.