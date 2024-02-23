Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Talkspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $457.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 744,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALK

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.