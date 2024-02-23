Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.31.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $152.04. 2,052,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,734. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $128.36. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.