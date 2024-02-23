TD Securities Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. CIBC raised their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.20.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.
