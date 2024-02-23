TD Securities Lowers Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Price Target to C$1.15

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.11% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
