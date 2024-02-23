TD Securities Lowers Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Price Target to C$1.15

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDYGet Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Shares of FDY traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.48. 29,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,078. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.59 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. Faraday Copper has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.18.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

