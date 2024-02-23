TD Securities Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Price Performance

About Trican Well Service

TCW stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.05. 808,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.42. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$857.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87.

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.