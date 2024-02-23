Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.43

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.43 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 147.02 ($1.85). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.89), with a volume of 2,068,684 shares trading hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.41.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In related news, insider Angus Macpherson purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £100,640 ($126,718.71). 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

