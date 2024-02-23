TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0314 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $281.76 million and $45.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001539 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,192,707 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,534,281 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

