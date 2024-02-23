The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,408.23

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,408.23 ($55.51) and traded as high as GBX 4,821 ($60.70). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,802 ($60.46), with a volume of 80,884 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.03) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,559 ($57.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.59, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,761.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,410.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,869 ($61.31) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($18,882.55). Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

