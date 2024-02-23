The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $105.17 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,237,731,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to The Sandbox, a blockchain-based gaming platform. Users can create, rent, and monetize virtual worlds using SAND, which is used for buying land, resources, and virtual items like avatars. It also rewards players, developers, and content creators. The Sandbox is a collaboration between Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their gaming and blockchain expertise. Co-founders Arthur Madrid (CEO) and Sébastien Borget (COO) are instrumental in its development. Madrid’s strategic insight and passion for gaming and blockchain have driven the platform’s growth, while Borget’s operational knowledge and focus on teamwork ensure its success.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

