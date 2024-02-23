The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,986 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 1,657,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,960. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

