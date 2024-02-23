Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as high as C$2.39. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 45,200 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$108.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

