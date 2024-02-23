Threshold 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.58 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Threshold has a total market cap of $288.28 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,984.42 or 1.00039566 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00179164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02906714 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $14,496,289.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

