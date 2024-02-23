Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thryv updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRY remained flat at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Thryv has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

