tomiNet Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $96.58 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.06253694 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $25,428,339.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

