Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 41,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

