Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.