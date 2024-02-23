Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.34. 9,503,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,880. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,419,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,156,000 after buying an additional 875,614 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.