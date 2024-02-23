Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.25 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 66.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.08 or 0.00023806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.22 billion and $2.25 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00136570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.13612621 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 934 active market(s) with $133,793,330.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

