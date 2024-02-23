Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 66.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.22 billion and $2.25 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $12.08 or 0.00023806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00136570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.13612621 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 934 active market(s) with $133,793,330.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.