United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.51

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $11.80. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 6,541 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at United Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $201,647.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,908.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 19,750 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $201,647.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $63,971. 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

