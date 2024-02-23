United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.51

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $11.80. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 6,541 shares changing hands.
United Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
