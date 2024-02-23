United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.18. The stock had a trading volume of 98,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,827. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,538,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

