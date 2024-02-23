Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPLD. Roth Capital downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,025. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 498.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.