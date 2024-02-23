Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,569,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 378,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 3,095,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,298. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

