Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.48. 1,120,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

