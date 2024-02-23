Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $252.00. 2,852,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,829. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $252.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

