Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.26

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 390771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,873.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,873.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

