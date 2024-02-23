Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.77. 196,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,239. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.95.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

