Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.95. The company had a trading volume of 169,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.73 and its 200 day moving average is $238.95.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.