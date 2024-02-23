Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of VICR traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 907,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

