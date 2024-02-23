Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vimeo stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.97. 1,658,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,543. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $665.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

