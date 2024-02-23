Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,005 ($12.65) and last traded at GBX 1,003 ($12.63). 916,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,169,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988.50 ($12.45).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 949.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 846.

Insider Activity

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 10,525 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 943 ($11.87) per share, with a total value of £99,250.75 ($124,969.47). Insiders purchased a total of 10,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

